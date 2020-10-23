Dot Hockaday



Trenton, TN - Dorothy (Dot) Taylor Hockaday passed away at Maplewood Healthcare in Jackson, TN on October 22, 2020 at the age of 92. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:00 am at Bowers Chapel Cemetery in Brazil, TN.



Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ed Hockaday, parents, John Vincent and Minnie Harvey Taylor, siblings J.V. Taylor (Catherine), Elizabeth Baugus (Joe), Bon I. Taylor (Florine), Jane Wallace (Vaughn), Virginia Wallace (Mitchell), and Sue Taylor, sister-in law, Nancy Miller (Warren) and 4 cherished nephews and her precious great niece.



Dot is survived by her son, Dr. Eddie Hockaday and wife Connie of Jackson, TN, grandson Edward Hockaday, III and wife Kara of Portland, OR, granddaughter Tori Hockaday of Memphis, TN, brother-in-law Dr. Perry Hockaday of Pascagoula, MS, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



Dot was born and raised in the Central community west of Trenton, TN. She graduated in 1945 from Spring Hill High School in Gibson County where she played basketball. She subsequently graduated from West Tennessee Business College where she studied bookkeeping. Her first job was as administrative assistant to Mr. A. Foster Bridges, the first full-time Executive Secretary of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, when he established the first TSSAA state office in Trenton in 1946. She later worked for many years for Gayle Malone, Attorney-at-Law, where she kept the books for many of Trenton's small businesses. She lived in Trenton, TN most of her adult life but she and Ed moved in 2009 to Jackson Oaks Senior Living in Jackson, TN. She moved to Maplewood Healthcare Center in 2017.



Dot accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized at an early age at Spring Hill Baptist Church and later was a member of First Baptist Church in Trenton for 59 years. There she taught the 6th grade girls' Sunday school class for over 40 years, sang in the choir, and served as Church Clerk for business meetings. She was a member of the Trenton Garden Club, the Trenton Fine Arts and Crafts Club, and the Tuesday Bridge Club. She and Ed were among the founding members of Pinecrest Country Club. She enjoyed gardening and when younger played golf.



Dot was known as an outstanding cook. She enjoyed giving dinner parties for friends and elegant luncheons for her Bridge Club. Her holiday meals were legendary with way too many items and a perfectly set table. Each year, when the tomatoes were ripe, she made a canned relish called "chili sauce" using her mother's recipe. She always made enough so that there was plenty to give away.



The family requests that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 401 S. High Street, Trenton, TN 38305. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Maplewood and Dot's friends and caregivers at Jackson Oaks.



