Douglas Daniel
Jackson - Douglas Daniel, age 94, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at Skyline Drive Church of Christ, Jackson, TN. Visitation begins at 1 pm prior to the service at 2 pm and burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery near Medina, TN. Lawrence-Sorenson Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Memorials may be made to the .
Douglas Daniel, born February 23, 1925 near Maury City, TN to the late John and Ada (Revelle) Daniel. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Mr. Daniel's career revolved around his passion for design and his love for serving people. He pursued excellence, whether in product and kitchen design or sales and marketing. Douglas and his family attended Skyline Drive Church of Christ where he served as an elder for 34 years and was instrumental in launching their TV ministry - Way of Life.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his four daughters (and spouses), Sylvia Masters (Ron) of Flint, TX, Linda Herriman (John) of Jackson, TN, Lisa Michelle Daniel of Jackson, TN, and adopted daughter Darlene Millson, Jackson, TN. He has four grandchildren, Jessica Rich (Clay) of Grapevine, TX, Rachel McNair (Jon) of Fort Worth, TX, Kamryn Lindley of Chicago, IL, and Melissa Shavers (Stephen) of Huntsville, AL. He had five great grandchildren.
Douglas will be fondly remembered for his vision and avid storytelling. He was a published author, documenting his rich experiences and devotion to his church and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Daniel (Hardison) in 2017.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 13, 2019