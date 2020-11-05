1/
Douglas Hal Patterson
Douglas Hal Patterson

Humboldt - Memorial services for Mr. Douglas Hal Patterson, age 74, will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Patterson, a former member of the National Guard and avid motorcyclist, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Patterson; father, George Stanley Patterson; and a sister, Teresa P. McLemore.

Mr. Patterson is survived by his son, Douglas H. Patterson Jr. and wife Dawn of Huntsville, AL; and mother, Kathleen Patterson of Humboldt.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
