Douglas Hal PattersonHumboldt - Memorial services for Mr. Douglas Hal Patterson, age 74, will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel.Mr. Patterson, a former member of the National Guard and avid motorcyclist, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Patterson; father, George Stanley Patterson; and a sister, Teresa P. McLemore.Mr. Patterson is survived by his son, Douglas H. Patterson Jr. and wife Dawn of Huntsville, AL; and mother, Kathleen Patterson of Humboldt.Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home731-784-1414