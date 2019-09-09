Services
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Douglas Neal Thompson


1936 - 2019
Douglas Neal Thompson Obituary
Douglas Neal Thompson

Jackson - Douglas Neal Thompson, 83, of Jackson, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born in Athens, Alabama on June 12, 1936 to Charles W. and Louise Phillips Thompson. He was a 1955 graduate of Decatur High School in Alabama. He served aboard the Navy's USS Bassilone as a torpedo man. Doug's earliest work years were spent as a milkman for Pet Milk Company. He then worked as a sporting goods salesman for 25 years. He retired from Lowe's working with contractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Wes Thompson and wife Catherine; sister Mary Nell Laughmiller and husband Roy; and son-in-law Mark Crews.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Koonce Thompson; daughter Tammy Durrance and husband Phillip; daughter Donna Crews; daughter Lee Hysmith and husband Jim. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Courtney McSlarrow and husband Jay; Shane Durrance and wife Jessica; Jeffrey Crews and wife Crystal; Jennifer Crews; Parker Hysmith; and Holland Hysmith.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 with services following.

Interment will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of Heart of Jackson, TN c/o West TN Healthcare Foundation or .

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 9, 2019
