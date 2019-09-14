|
|
Duetroe Larry Burnett
Toone, TN - Funeral services for Duetroe Larry Burnett, 76 of Toone, will be at 3 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar. Visitation begins at 1 pm before the service, and burial will take place in Vernon Cemetery in Cloverport. He died Wednesday, September 11 at Maplewood Health Care Center in Jackson.
Mr. Burnett was born Sunday, November 1, 1942 in Hardeman County. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School in 1960 and later owned and operated Homestead Pest Control. He sang bass in the Maple Springs Quartet, enjoyed writing, and was also known for having a great sense of humor. He lived most of his life in the Madison-Hardeman County area.
Survivors include his daughter, Vickie Burnett of Memphis; son, Dwayne Burnett of Mercer; sister, Brenda Kennon of Toone; grandchildren, Bethany Burnett and Jakob Burnett; great-grandchildren, Griffin Kelly and Arabella Burnett; and a nephew, Michael Morgan.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 14, 2019