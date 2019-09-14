Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
731-658-5277
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Duetroe Larry Burnett


1942 - 2019
Duetroe Larry Burnett Obituary
Duetroe Larry Burnett

Toone, TN - Funeral services for Duetroe Larry Burnett, 76 of Toone, will be at 3 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar. Visitation begins at 1 pm before the service, and burial will take place in Vernon Cemetery in Cloverport. He died Wednesday, September 11 at Maplewood Health Care Center in Jackson.

Mr. Burnett was born Sunday, November 1, 1942 in Hardeman County. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School in 1960 and later owned and operated Homestead Pest Control. He sang bass in the Maple Springs Quartet, enjoyed writing, and was also known for having a great sense of humor. He lived most of his life in the Madison-Hardeman County area.

Survivors include his daughter, Vickie Burnett of Memphis; son, Dwayne Burnett of Mercer; sister, Brenda Kennon of Toone; grandchildren, Bethany Burnett and Jakob Burnett; great-grandchildren, Griffin Kelly and Arabella Burnett; and a nephew, Michael Morgan.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
