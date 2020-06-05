Dr. Duncan C. "Jake" McInnis, D.D.S.Jackson - Dr. Jake McInnis died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.Jake was born on May 3, 1942, in Hattiesburg, MS., the son of the late Arlene and Duncan McInnis. He was a graduate of Hattiesburg High School (1960). He earned his BS degree from University of Mississippi where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He earned his DDS degree from University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis, TN. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1972. Then he earned an MS degree from the University of Tennessee Department of Graduate Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. McInnis served in private practice as a pediatric dentist in Jackson for over 30 years. He was also an active member of First United Methodist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Thelsa McInnis Savell.He is survived by his wife Joan Ebbing McInnis; daughters Meredith McInnis Hogue (Dr. Michael Hogue) and Megan McInnis; grandchildren Ramey, Michael, Emma Duncan, Ellie, and Lucy; and Rob Savell (brother in-law).Private services were held on June 6, 2020, with George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in charge at the First United Methodist Church in Jackson.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church or the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.