Dymple Peterson
Dymple gained her "angel wings" on Saturday, November 28,2020. Her parents were the late James Cecil Summar and Lola Bee Reeves Summar of Humboldt, TN. She was the mother of two daughters, Judy Graning (Bob) of Humboldt and Jean Moosz of Montreal, Canada.

She grew up in Gibson County, graduated from Paebody High School, and attended Lambuth Colege. In 1947 she married Roy Melvin Peterson of Hujboldt who preceded her in death in 1998.

Dymple worked her entire life, retiring at age 75 after 34 years with Jones Manufactiuring in Humboldt. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Humboldt.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, a brother, Eldon "Sonny" Summar (Kingsport, TN), sister Ann Martin (Medina), 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Evelyn Denney (Milan) and brother, Robert H. Summar (Jackson).

Graveside services only will be held Sunday, December 6, 202 at 1:30PM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Humboldt. The family requests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731.668.1111.

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
