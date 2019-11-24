|
Earl E. Anderson
Jackson - Earl E. Anderson, age 81, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife Louise Anderson and their three daughters, Cheryl Trimpler, Jodi Thompson and Lori Boyte all of Jackson, TN.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Facebook/Arrington 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019