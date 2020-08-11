Earl "Paw" Privitt



Humboldt - Funeral services for Earl Theophilus Privitt, age 95, will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00am at The Church at Sugar Creek, 3400 E Mitchell St, Humboldt, TN with Pastor Mark Hodges & Pastor Andy Rice officiating, with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 beginning at 4:00pm until 7:00pm at The Church at Sugar Creek, with Covid-19 restrictions including social distancing and masks recommended.



Mr. Privitt passed away early morning on Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Med in Memphis following a fall sustaining a head injury outside his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 not long after he and his wife, Peggy, had gone to vote. Earl is the son of the late Rosie & John Henry (J.H.) Privitt, brother to Raymond, J.D., Morris, Eva, Irene, Lloyd & B.K. Privitt, father to Virginia, Joan, Gene, Rickey & Jerry, grandfather to many, great grandfather to a few & friend to all that came in contact with him. He leaves behind a long legacy of community and statewide involvement. He was an active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Humboldt, Owner and Operator of Privitt's Garage & Wrecker Service, a founding member and volunteer of the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad and a longtime member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads. Earl was known for doing the splits and has over 40,000 views on a YouTube video of him doing the splits in Cracker Barrel at age 87, but there are numerous photos on social media at many other venues showing off his flexibility. He had this innate flexibility which he retained into his 90's. His granddaughters and great granddaughters loved to show off their splits with him at family gatherings as well.



His fame did not stop with YouTube. He had met and become friends with numerous entertainers and celebrities throughout the years. T.G. Sheppard and Earl were longtime friends since T.G. was from this area. Jerry Lee Lewis lost his wheel and low and behold, Earl Privitt went to his rescue and got him back on the road. He must have made quite an impression, because he once stopped a concert to do a little shoutout to Earl Privitt right in the middle of playing "Great Balls of Fire" when he spotted Earl in the crowd. To this day, Earl probably still had Jerry Lee Lewis' lug nuts as a souvenir. The TV show "American Pickers" sent Robbie (Mike Wolfe's brother) out to the salvage yard in Gibson, TN. Not only did Earl show him around but also showed off his splits and tempted Robbie into "trying" to do the splits as well. Other entertainers that Earl had become friends with are American country music artist and songwriter, Ronnie McDowell, bass singer with the Jordanaires, Ray Walker, and Mr. Blue Suede Shoes himself, Carl Perkins, after having his tire fixed at Privitt's Garage.



Some interesting facts about Earl Privitt:



He once bought a Lincoln with three 5-gallon buckets of coins. He always carried enough tools in his pocket to fix almost anything without a tool bag needed. He went to Senator Ed Jones' house to help clear a record for one of his workers at the garage. He had his very own limousine. He had survived typhoid fever, cancer, being whooped by a road sign, having a finger cutoff and then reattached after playing horseshoes, being trapped in an elevator, having a hip replacement, and a previous head injury prior to the fall on Election Day taking its toll on this Superman.



In 2019, Earl Privitt, also known as #101 with Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, was presented with the very prestigious TARS Lifetime Member Award at the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads State Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN. He received his pin and plaque at the TARS Awards Banquet during a standing ovation amongst his fellow search & rescue and firefighting peers from across the State of TN. Each year only one or two Lifetime Member Awards are given statewide. Other awards & acknowledgements include: Being voted Humboldt Area Rescue Squad's Member of the Year numerous times over the past 31 years, presented with the HARS Outstanding Active Participation Award in 1997, voted the 1st - "Mr. Gibson County" in the Best of the Best campaign in 2007, received the Lifetime Achievement & Dedication Award from HARS in 2008, honored with the coveted Costo McGhee Award through the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads in 2008, received an official State of Tennessee Certificate of Appreciation from State Representative, Chris Crider, for his more than 50 Years of Service with his Salvage Company - Privitt's Garage - in 2008, selected as the Honoree (for his courageous battle he fought and won against cancer) for the Relay for Life of Humboldt in 2015, voted Best of the Best Wrecker Service in 2018, presented with the Outstanding Fundraiser Award with Humboldt Area Rescue Squad in 2018 (his fundraising efforts alone throughout the years helped collect close to $100,000 over a 30 year span for the volunteer organization to help it get where it is today), and last but not least, he was honored at the 2019 Humboldt Area Rescue Squad Annual Christmas Party with a 30 Years of Outstanding Service Award for his love, compassion and dedication to "Saving Berry Precious Lives".



Earl Privitt was preceded in death by: his parents, Rosie & John Henry (J.H.) Privitt; his brothers Raymond Privitt, J.D. Privitt, & Morris Privitt; sisters, Eva Privitt & Irene Privitt Ellington; his late wife, Ola Privitt



Earl "Paw" Privitt's surviving family includes: his brothers, Lloyd Privitt & B.K. Privitt; his wife, Peggy Privitt; his children, Virginia (William) Singleton, Joan (Danny) Smith, Gene (Ginger) Privitt, Rickey (Dawn) Privitt, and Jerry (Mitzie) Privitt; his step children, Marsha Eaton, Dianne (Mike) Carnell, Randy Johnson, and Hal (Tonya) Johnson; his grandchildren, Darrell (Michelle) Singleton, Randy Singleton, Kimber (Joe) King, Alex (Kelly) Smith, Andrea (Rob) Bolton, Rusty Pillow, Heather (Brian) Mangrum, Grant Privitt, Erica (Steven) Dolan, Dale (Emily) Privitt, Brook Privitt, Taylor (Annie) Lindsey, and Allie Privitt; his step grandchildren, Michael (Susan) Eaton, Tammy (Daniel) Armstrong, Sarah (Cody) Montano, Gabe (Emily) Carnell, Peter (Lori) Carnell, Talitha (Christian) Neils, Sean Carnell, Tony Carnell, Andre' Carnell, Andrea Carnell, Ben (Lauren) Johnson, Ryan Wheeler, Micah Leigh (John) Williams, and Matthew (Laina) Herod; and he has 33 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



With Earl's love and life's dedication to the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, In loving memory of Rescue #101, P.O. Box 855, Humboldt, TN 38343.



Pallbearers are HARS Members: Tim McCall, John Morrison, Joe Dunn, Barry Bray, Shawn Henry, Chip Doyle, and Randy Jones.



