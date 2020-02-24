Services
Earl Rice
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Brownsville, TN
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Brownsville, TN
Mr. Earl Morgan Rice, 79, retired educator and business owner, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

Services will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at First Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville and Wednesday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist Church.

Earl leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and faithful wife of fifty-two years, Laura Maclin Rice; two daughters, Natalie Morgania Rice Conwell (Wesley) of Hoover, Alabama and Kimberly Talese Rice Hicks (Kevin) of Jackson; five grandchildren, Ellis Morgan Conwell, Caleb Wesley Conwell, Laura Elizabeth Conwell, Kevin Earl Hicks and Kelsey Amanda Hicks; one sister, Rose Reed (James) of Chicago, Illinois and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
