Edith Faris
1935 - 2020
Edith Faris

Henderson - Edie Faris

Henderson, TN: Ms. Edith Ann "Edie" Faris, age 85 died Wednesday morning, October 21 at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Jackson, TN on September 26, 1935 daughter of the late Bluford William and Emma Edith "Golda" King Faris. She grew up and lived most of her life in Jackson. She was a 1953 graduate of Jackson High School. She worked several clerical and payroll positions for the city of Jackson from April 11, 1966 until retiring on June 21, 2003. She was a Past President of the City Employees Credit Union in Jackson.

She was a devoted sister and beloved aunt to those who survive her including her sister, Doris Jane Faris Melton of Henderson; nephews Mike (Cindy) Melton of Henderson, Phil (Angela) Melton of Humboldt, a niece Gina (Billy) Sills of Jackson and several great nephews and nieces and great-great nephews and nieces.

Graveside funeral services were Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
Highland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
