George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Edwin Earl Wallis Jr.

Edwin Earl Wallis Jr. Obituary
Edwin Earl Wallis, Jr.

Jackson - Edwin Earl Wallis, Jr., age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a period of visitation from 4-7 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons on Sunday evening, March 10, 2019.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Gayle McCarty, Rector of St. Luke's Church officiating.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Jackson Sun.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 9, 2019
