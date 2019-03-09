|
|
Edwin Earl Wallis, Jr.
Jackson - Edwin Earl Wallis, Jr., age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a period of visitation from 4-7 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons on Sunday evening, March 10, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Gayle McCarty, Rector of St. Luke's Church officiating.
A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Jackson Sun.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 9, 2019