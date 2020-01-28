Services
Edwina Jane (Harriss) Short

Edwina Jane (Harriss) Short Obituary
Edwina Jane (Harriss) Short

Jackson - Edwina Jane (Harriss) Short, 88, a longtime resident of Jackson, passed away early Saturday morning at her home after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Tom, her son Scott Short (Aleisa) of Germantown, TN, her son Steve Short of Los Angeles, CA, her brother Bobby Harriss of Cherokee Village, AR and her grandchildren Patrick, Melissa and Drew.

In her earlier years, she worked at The Associates. Once the family moved to Jackson, she worked at the former Highland Park Elementary School for over 20 years until she retired.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
