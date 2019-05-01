Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Elam "Doan" Jackson


1930 - 2019
Elam "Doan" Jackson Obituary
Elam "Doan" Jackson

Jackson - Elam "Doan" Jackson (88) was born December 21, 1930, to Bertha Lockheart Jackson and Benjamin Jackson. He leaves his loving son, Alan Jackson (Jackie); six grandchildren, Carrie Venable Winters (Jason), Kris Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Katie Venable, Cassie Venable, Lauren Hopper (Daniel); and 5 great grandchildren, Jaxon Winters, Parker Jackson, Kennedy Winters, Gunner Jackson, and Saylor Jackson. He is proceeded in death by his loving wife Betty Jean Chilcutt Jackson and his daughter Sandra Jackson Venable (Michael).

SERVICES: We will celebrate his life this Thursday, May 2, at Arrington Funeral Home in Jackson, TN. Visitation will be from 11am -2pm and a service to follow at 2pm.

Doan was a brother at North Jackson Church of Christ. He was an avid sportsman, former pilot, boat Captain of the Cari- J, world traveler, entrepreneur, business owner, founder of 3-Way, contractor and served in the military. He lived a full life, loved hard, and was the family patriarch. He will be missed by all his favorites.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 1, 2019
