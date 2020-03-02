|
Elery Briggs
Jackson - A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at Arrington Funeral Directors.
A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020