Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Elery Briggs

Elery Briggs Obituary
Elery Briggs

Jackson - A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at Arrington Funeral Directors.

A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
