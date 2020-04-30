|
|
Elizabeth Ann Haddock Lollar
Jackson - During most of her 96 years, Elizabeth Ann Haddock Lollar was on the go. Active and energetic, supportive of others, congenial, but not intrusive. Comfortable with others and yet, in her heart, an introvert—who knew?
She was born on October 16, 1923 in Stanley, Kentucky, and grew up and graduated high school in Hopkinsville, where she excelled as a clarinetist in the HHS band. She married Sam Lollar in 1942 in Hopkinsville, but lived all of her adult life in Jackson TN, after moving with Sam and their 3-month old son from Hopkinsville at age 21 (She was and is "Ann" or "Aunt Ann" to her Hoptown family of Haddocks, Clarks, Hills, and Bowles).
During her 75 years in Jackson, she was mother to four children (Don, Danny who died at 15 months, Ron, and Martha). She became a real estate agent in 1961—one of the first women to work in real estate full time. Ms. Lollar was the top producer for American Realty in 1983 (selling more than $1 million worth of real estate when that goal was a major accomplishment), was Realtor Associate of the Year for the Jackson Board of Realtors and was state governor for the Women's Council of Realtors. She led the Board to initiate Jackson's work with Habitat for Humanity and received a commendation from Millard Fuller, president of that organization.
She was also active in community activities as a member of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and its Beaver Club as well as the Jackson Recreation Board and Youth Town. Elizabeth was active at Calvary Baptist in her early years in Jackson and then in the West Jackson Baptist Church, its choir and its orchestra. She was a Tri Hi Y Counsellor for high school girls and chaired the Mothers' March of Dimes activity. After retiring from real estate, she greeted folks at Catfish Cabin and worked at the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.
Her greatest joy was being supportive of her children, their children, and their children's children, as well as all the Haddock clan. She loved to pick up the grandchildren and spend a week in the sun in Florida. What a granny! What an aunt!
Don Lollar lives in Lexington KY with his wife Miriam and has two children and two grandchildren. Ron Lollar was a state representative from TN's 99th district (Shelby County, TN) and preceded her in death in 2018. Ron is survived by his wife Brenda and three children. Martha Millrany lives in Collierville TN with her husband Jim Millrany and they have two children and five grandchildren.
Elizabeth passed from this life on April 29, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, with arrangements by George A. Smith and Sons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to Habitat for Humanity or International.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020