Elizabeth Ford Hohenberg



On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Elizabeth Ford Hohenberg was taken from us unexpectedly at the age of 59. Elizabeth, or to most that knew and loved her, Bibi, was an exceptionally rare human being. She was born the 4th child to Sally and Jesse Ford in Humboldt, TN on January 14, 1961.



She spent the first few years of her life as the toy of her older siblings, but it was clear even as a young child Bibi was unique. She impressed all by learning to read at the age of 3. Using this precocious skill, she devoured the classics and by 7 years old she was reading the Bhagavad Gita to help her cope with the loss of her beloved grandfather, Dr. Charles Davis.



Few matched the intellect she possessed and her academic achievements were impressive. She excelled at Old Hickory School earning a scholarship to Yale University. When it was time to decide how to continue her academic career, she asked her older brother Charles if she should pursue Law or Medicine, he advised her to become a physician as he had. Bibi graduated 3 years later from Memphis State Law School.



When she wasn't practicing law, Bibi was busy exploring many of her other prodigious skills. She played guitar and was lead singer of a band, even recording an album with Willie Mitchell. Songwriting provided a much-needed outlet for her poetic gift. She could throw a frisbee with the best of them, was an accomplished equestrian, and a formidable opponent on the tennis court.



A love of tennis is just one of the many things she shared with her lifelong partner and husband, Julien Hohenberg. Julien and Bibi first met at an Alumni party for the Yale-Harvard football game. The unlikely couple made an immediate connection fueled by a love of literature and philosophy. Bibi was a devoted wife to her beloved Julien to the end.



As impressive as her resume was, her educational achievements were a footnote in a life that was lived in service to those in need. She possessed rare empathy for those who needed it the most and reserved judgement against those who are most often judged. Bibi spurned a lucrative practice to focus on mediation, and when she did practice traditional law it was for those who typically could not afford representation.



Elizabeth is survived by her husband Julien, his children and nine grandchildren, and her brother Charles. She was preceded in death by her brother Jay and sister Sarah. She will be greatly missed by her ten nieces and nephews.



Please join the family in celebrating her life Oct. 3 from 3-5pm at the Jackson Country Club.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store