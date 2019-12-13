|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Hamm Dickinson
Elizabeth "Betty" Hamm Dickinson died at her home on December 11, 2019. She was born in Ramer, Tennessee on April 15,1932 to Eugene Robert and Ila McAlpin Hamm. She attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and received her degree from Memphis State University and was loyal to her Tigers to the end. She married Louis Hobson Dickinson and went on to have four children. They were proud charter members of Independent Presbyterian Church. Betty enjoyed playing bridge and was in several bridge clubs. She loved the competitive play. She was a member of the Little Glass Club and enjoyed the meetings where she learned more about beautiful treasures. She and Louis loved to travel the world and had a system worked out where she would shop and find something she wanted to buy and then he would do the negotiating. The children always loved to see them come home with "trip treats"! Betty enjoyed entertaining and made special occasions extra special with beautiful tables and wonderful dinners. She was a teacher by training but developed her artistic side in her later years creating beautiful handmade lamp shades that are now in homes all over the South.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Joe Hamm of Ramer. She was also predeceased by her husband, Louis, her daughter Margaret Anne "Peg" Dickinson Ross, her son-in-law Ronald G. Ross and her son Robert Eugene "Skip" Dickinson.
She is survived by Louis Hobson "Hoppy" Dickinson III and his wife, Courtney: their daughter, Laura Ellen Dickinson Byrd and husband Charles; and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cashman Dickinson. She had seven grandchildren: Ann and Louie Dickinson, Margaret Anne, Holloway and Grace Byrd and Robert and McRae Dickinson, all of whom she was so very proud.
Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 with the burial at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery followed by visitation from 3 until 4 and the service at 4 at Independent Presbyterian Church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Palmer Home for Children toward the Dr. Hugh Francis, Jr. Wellness Center,( P. O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703) or ,( 1780 Moriah Woods Blvd, Suite 10, Memphis, TN 38117).
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019