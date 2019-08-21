|
|
Elizabeth Presson
Jackson - Elizabeth was born on September 18, 1934 in Bemis, TN, the daughter of the late Carlos and Helen Elizabeth Henson. Elizabeth was an elementary school teacher for several years, a social worker, and a Homemaker. She was also an active member of Lighthouse Church.
She is survived by her sons, Blair Presson (Sharon) and Clark Presson (LaTrisa); and grandchildren, Drew Presson, Avery Presson, Riley Presson, Landry Presson, and Isabella Presson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lighthouse Church.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Pastor Donald Lance and Pastor Ron Brown officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers to serve will be Blair Presson, Clark Presson, Drew Presson, Riley Presson, Landry Presson, Avery Presson, Keith Presson, and Dave Engler.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 21, 2019