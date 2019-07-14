|
|
Ella Sue Coleman
Jackson - On July 12th, 2019, Mrs. Ella Sue Coleman passed away at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Lester Ray Coleman on March 8th, 2011. Visitation will be held at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral home on Tuesday, July 16th from 10-11. Graveside service will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens at 11:30.
Mrs. Ella Sue Coleman was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She married Lester Coleman in Corinth, MS on November 3, 1946. They lived in their home in Beech Bluff, TN since 1961 and raised their daughter Carolyn Ann (Coleman) Brown. Ella Sue enjoyed gardening, homemaking, working outdoors, and taking care of her beloved house-pets throughout her years in her home.
She has resided at the TN State Veterans home in Humboldt, Tn for the last 7 years. She made many sweet friends and was loved by so many of her various caregivers. Many of her caregivers would bring her special meals and vegetables from their garden. Special thanks to all of her nurses, nursing assistants, physical therapists, doctors, cafeteria staff, hair stylists, and all who took such great care of her in her last years at the TN State Veterans Home.
Ella Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and Ken Brown, brother Bob Hale. 2 Nieces, 3 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 14, 2019