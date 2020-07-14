Elsie Watkins Haynes
Brownsville - Mrs. Elsie Watkins Haynes, was born October 17, 1927 in the Holly Grove community of Haywood County. She passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in AHC Crestview Healthcare and Rehab Center in Brownsville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zell "Bud" Haynes, her parents, Thelbert and Clara Brantley Watkins, a sister, Henrietta Watkins Russell and a brother, James Watkins. Elsie is survived by one nephew, Steve Watkins, five nieces: Mary Nell Howell, Brenda Crutchfield, (William), Lavern Haynes, (Danny), Martha Russell and Donna Myers and her husband, Bobby whom she shared a home with. Elsie was a former Southern Bell telephone operator and a secretary for Haywood High School, retiring in 1992 after 26 years of service. She loved her Zion Baptist Church, where she had been a member since September of 1958. While at Zion she had been an assistant Sunday School teacher and worked with the GA's and Sunbeams for several years. In later years she was the organizer of the "Zion Seniors" monthly outing. She loved her "Zion Seniors." Elsie loved to cook and got great pleasure in cooking and carrying food to the sick, shut ins and families that had lost loved ones. She continued doing this until she could no longer drive, just short of her 90th birthday. She often made monetary donations to people in need. Outside gardening, growing vegetables and flowers of different varieties, feeding and watching the birds and just sitting and enjoying nature and God's beautiful world was a great enjoyment to her. Elsie was an avid reader and worker of all types of puzzles. Her cat Callie was her constant and loving companion for 16 years. Private Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 15, 2020 in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN with Billy Wright, deacon of Zion Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Jackie Barnes, 1733 Upper Zion Rd., Brownsville, TN 38012 or to the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 8488 Poplar Corner Rd., Bells, TN 38006.
