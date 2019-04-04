|
Emma Aiko Merriweather-Williams
College Park - Memorial services to celebrate the life of Emma Aiko Merriweather-Williams, age 64, will be held at 11:00 am Friday April 5, at Warren Memorial United Methodist Church, 181 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., SW Atlanta, GA 30314. Emma departed this life March 29, 2019 in Atlanta Ga. Proceeded in death by both parents and a brother. She leaves behind, two sons and a daughter, step-daughter, eight grandchildren, brother and sister. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to church.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 4, 2019