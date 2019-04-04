Services
Warren Memorial United Meth
181 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren Memorial United Methodist Church
181 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.
SW Atlanta, TN
View Map
Emma Aiko Merriweather-Williams

College Park - Memorial services to celebrate the life of Emma Aiko Merriweather-Williams, age 64, will be held at 11:00 am Friday April 5, at Warren Memorial United Methodist Church, 181 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., SW Atlanta, GA 30314. Emma departed this life March 29, 2019 in Atlanta Ga. Proceeded in death by both parents and a brother. She leaves behind, two sons and a daughter, step-daughter, eight grandchildren, brother and sister. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to church.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 4, 2019
