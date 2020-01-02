|
|
Emma Jean Johnson
Jackson, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanie Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Scott Bloodworth officiating. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery near Medina.
Mrs. Johnson, age 79, passed away January 1, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
She was born in Bridgman, MI to the late James Ray Sample and Lela Meyers Sample. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobby Johnson, Jr.; siblings, Charles Sample, Ray Sample, Gloria Snyder, Deloris Reel.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bobby" Johnson; siblings, Harritt May Mensie, Vonda "Tootsie" Gillette and husband Elwood, Mary Agnes Compozieo.
Visitation with the Johnson family will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020