Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-3026
Emma Jean Johnson

Emma Jean Johnson Obituary
Emma Jean Johnson

Jackson, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanie Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Scott Bloodworth officiating. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery near Medina.

Mrs. Johnson, age 79, passed away January 1, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Bridgman, MI to the late James Ray Sample and Lela Meyers Sample. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobby Johnson, Jr.; siblings, Charles Sample, Ray Sample, Gloria Snyder, Deloris Reel.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bobby" Johnson; siblings, Harritt May Mensie, Vonda "Tootsie" Gillette and husband Elwood, Mary Agnes Compozieo.

Visitation with the Johnson family will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
