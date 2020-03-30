Services
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Taliaferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Taliaferro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Taliaferro Obituary
Emma Taliaferro

Brownsville - Emma Taliaferro was born August 9, 1931 to Edith Winters and Booker Taliaferro of Lauderdale County. Both parents preceded her in death to that union of three children were born, Booker Taliaferro and Pete Taliaferro (both preceded her in death).

Emma Taliaferro was a 1952 graduate of Carver High School. She later attended West Tennessee Business/ Trade school and worked briefly at Haywood Park Hospital in Brownsville TN. Emma went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. at Forest Cove Nursing Home. During her illness she and our family continue to lift up the name of Jesus.

Emma accepted Christ at an early age and joined Spring Hill Baptist Church. She later joined First Baptist Church family, where she became president of the Sacred Lily Class and member of the missionary society. Ms. Emma retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass after 27 years of service.

Emma leaves to cherish her memory, Jerry (Debra) Taliaferro- North Carolina, Ronnie Taliaferro- Wisconsin, and Rhonda Jones- Jackson TN. Ms. Taliaferro had two children that preceded her in death, Ricky Taliaferro- Memphis, and Tracy Taliaferro- Jackson TN.

Emma leaves behind several grandchildren, Constance Jones- Korea, Joseph Jones- Jackson, TN, Kiki Taliaferro- California, Sierra Taliaferro- Florida, Jay Alexander- Florida, Jason Taliaferro- New York; along with special granddaughter, Connie Taliaferro (Mason), who resided with her for many years; and two great granddaughters, Toya and Taylor Taliaferro.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -