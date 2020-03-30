|
Emma Taliaferro
Brownsville - Emma Taliaferro was born August 9, 1931 to Edith Winters and Booker Taliaferro of Lauderdale County. Both parents preceded her in death to that union of three children were born, Booker Taliaferro and Pete Taliaferro (both preceded her in death).
Emma Taliaferro was a 1952 graduate of Carver High School. She later attended West Tennessee Business/ Trade school and worked briefly at Haywood Park Hospital in Brownsville TN. Emma went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. at Forest Cove Nursing Home. During her illness she and our family continue to lift up the name of Jesus.
Emma accepted Christ at an early age and joined Spring Hill Baptist Church. She later joined First Baptist Church family, where she became president of the Sacred Lily Class and member of the missionary society. Ms. Emma retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass after 27 years of service.
Emma leaves to cherish her memory, Jerry (Debra) Taliaferro- North Carolina, Ronnie Taliaferro- Wisconsin, and Rhonda Jones- Jackson TN. Ms. Taliaferro had two children that preceded her in death, Ricky Taliaferro- Memphis, and Tracy Taliaferro- Jackson TN.
Emma leaves behind several grandchildren, Constance Jones- Korea, Joseph Jones- Jackson, TN, Kiki Taliaferro- California, Sierra Taliaferro- Florida, Jay Alexander- Florida, Jason Taliaferro- New York; along with special granddaughter, Connie Taliaferro (Mason), who resided with her for many years; and two great granddaughters, Toya and Taylor Taliaferro.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020