Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
1940 - 2019
Emma Ward Page Obituary
Emma Ward Page

Memphis - Emma Ward Page, age 79, of Memphis, passed away Wednesday, September 11, in Memphis, TN.Emma was born on March 9, 1940 in Beech Bluff Tennessee to the late Dewey Ero and Clara Brasher Ward. A graduate of Beech Bluff High School and Memphis State University. She was retired after a long career with Memphis Light, Gas, and Water.

She is survived by her husband Richard Page, daughter Lisa and husband Greg Tuten and grandchild Lex Tuten all of Memphis and brother Dennis (Mary) of Jackson, TN.

Visitation will be at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons on Sunday September 15 2019, from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
