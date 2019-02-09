Services
Eric "Ricky" Newsom Obituary
Eric "Ricky" Newsom

Jackson - Ricky Newsom, age 59, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Jackson, TN.

He was born in Jackson, TN on March 8, 1959, the son of Vera Collins Newsom and the late Robert "Bobby" Newsom who preceded him in 1995. He was retired from Porter Cable with twenty-nine years of service and was currently employed as a production manager with Cupples J & J Inc. He was a graduate of Beech Bluff High School and a member of Englewood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Doris Baker Newsom of Jackson, TN; A son, Derek Newsom of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Shelley Gascoigne (Sean) of Medina, TN and Teri Holly of Jackson, TN; his mother Vera Collins Newsom; two sisters, Vicki Hart (Buddy) and Bobbi Ann Bickerstaff (Kenny) and five grandchildren, Noah, Eli, Mackenzie, Braden and Brandon and one great grandchild, Grayson.

SERVICES: A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
