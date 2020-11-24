1/1
Esther E. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther E. King

Jackson - Esther Evelyn Taylor King, at the age of 92, moved from her earthly home to her eternal home , forever with Jesus, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with family by her side.

Esther was born on April 17, 1928 in Toone, Tennessee, the baby of twelve. She married Reubin King, from Bemis TN, with whom she celebrated almost 62 years of marriage, before his death in 2013. She was the wonderful mother of two girls who adored her. She served in her church, First Baptist Bemis, for many years, singing in the choir, teaching a Sunday School class, and serving however God led her. She shared her love of God with her family and they "arise and call her blessed"!

Esther is survived by her two children, Alice Kitchens (Ricky) and Ruthie Harris (Jimmy), seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Nickesha, Amber, Maria, Taylor, Wayne and Katie, Sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild .. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reubin King, her father and mother, Jesse and Alice Taylor, four brothers and seven sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the South chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow at Ebeneezer cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:30 PM at the South chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved