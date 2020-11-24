Esther E. King
Jackson - Esther Evelyn Taylor King, at the age of 92, moved from her earthly home to her eternal home , forever with Jesus, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with family by her side.
Esther was born on April 17, 1928 in Toone, Tennessee, the baby of twelve. She married Reubin King, from Bemis TN, with whom she celebrated almost 62 years of marriage, before his death in 2013. She was the wonderful mother of two girls who adored her. She served in her church, First Baptist Bemis, for many years, singing in the choir, teaching a Sunday School class, and serving however God led her. She shared her love of God with her family and they "arise and call her blessed"!
Esther is survived by her two children, Alice Kitchens (Ricky) and Ruthie Harris (Jimmy), seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Nickesha, Amber, Maria, Taylor, Wayne and Katie, Sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild .. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reubin King, her father and mother, Jesse and Alice Taylor, four brothers and seven sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the South chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow at Ebeneezer cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:30 PM at the South chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org