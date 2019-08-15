Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Euda Finley Maynard

Euda Finley Maynard Obituary
Euda Finley Maynard

Jackson - Euda F. Maynard, age 97, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Northbrooke Healthcare Center of Jackson.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service. A committal service will be held at 5:00 PM in Paducah, KY at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.

A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com. Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
