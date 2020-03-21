Services
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
(731) 686-3111
Eunice Evans
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
Milan, TN - Eunice Browning Evans, age 100, passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1919 to Alice Jackson Browning and John Monroe Browning in Medina, TN. She was married to Charles W. Evans in 1949 and they moved to Milan. They had one daughter and they raised her in a Christian home. Eunice was the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Milan where she had been a member since her teens and attended into her mid nineties.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles, her brothers Ollie, Welborn, Riley, Bill, Malcolm, J. B., Ernest, Harold and Joe Browning and one sister, Mattie Burns.

She is survived by her daughter Regina Crawley (Marty) of Humboldt, two grandsons Jared (Becky) Crawley of Stapleton, AL and Alex (Carolina) Crawley of Nashville, three great grandsons Asher, Easton, and Sawyer Crawley of Stapleton, AL.

A private family only service will be held on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Bodkin Funeral at 2 pm with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. There will be a private family only visitation on Tuesday from 12 - 2 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
