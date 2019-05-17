Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
1665 Us Highway 412 E
Jackson, TN 38305
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Jackson, TN
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Jackson, TN
Eva Douglass Obituary
Eva Douglass

Jackson - Mrs. Eva B. Douglass went to heaven on May 13, 2019.

Eva had an amazing and unique life. She was born on May 26, 1928 in Budapest, Hungary to her late parents Elizabeth and Joseph Kohn. As a child she lived on the Island of Malta which she recently revisited with her family. She attended private schools in London, England. In 1944, at the age of 16 and in her first year of college she met her future husband, Brooks Puckett Douglass who was stationed in London during WW11. They met at a Red Cross USO. They fell in love and were married on July 30, 1946.

Evais survived by her three daughters, Beverly Stadinger Johnson (Stan), Sharyn Cantrell Williams(Don), Yvonne Brooks O'Connor and a son, Brooks Puckett Douglass, Jr. (Joanna). Grandchildren are Rich Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Jeff Cantrell, Carmen Williams Corder, Elizabeth Stadinger Somers, Robby Stadinger, Kati Hana, Bryan O'Connor and Tom O'Connor. "Nanny" was deeply loved by fourteen great grandchildren.

For over 45 years, Eva and her husband Brooks owned and managed many iconic Jackson restaurants including Brooks Steak House, The Hut, The Fox, The Thunderbird and the Dixie Creame Drive-In. After the death of her husband, Eva retired and moved to Destin, Florida.

A memorial service for Eva will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson. Visitation begins at 10:00 and is followed by the church service at 11:00 am. After the service the scattering of the ashes will take place at Maple Springs Cemetery in Mercer where her husband Brooks is buried.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary's Church in her name.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 17, 2019
