Eva Jeanette Butler Riles Crow
Jackson - Eva Jeanette Butler Riles Crow, age 99 of Jackson, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was born on April 10, 1920 in Madison County, TN to the late Wiley Eli and Bessie Eva Jones Butler. She attended Jackson High School, leaving school in the 11th grade to assist her family in paying the mortgage during the Great Depression. Her 65-year sales career began and ended at her uncle's store, Nando Jones Department Store, with stints at Graber's and John E. Parker and Company. She loved her customers, never met a stranger, and always made sure folks left with at least one item more than they came in to buy. She was fearless and spunky as reflected in the Jackson Sun's 1975 article about how she wrestled a shirt away from a shoplifter.
She joined Calvary Baptist Church in 1964, and was a long-time active member.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Henry H. Riles, and her second husband, Quentin Crow; three brothers, Wiley Butler, Jr., William Stennison Butler, and Robert Earl Butler; and her son-in-law, David Ralston.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ralston of Jackson; three grandchildren, Teresa McSweeney (Jonathan), Jeana Littrell, Garey (Chip) Littrell, Jr. (April); great grandchildren, Katie Munoz (Shazer), Nico McSweeney, Christine Black (Robert), Logan West, Austin McDaniel (Mindi), Haydn West, Alex Littrell, Lydia Roeder, Trey Littrell, Zac Littrell; great-grandchildren, Troy McDaniel, Eva Sophia Munoz, Brooke McDaniel (due in December), and Baby Munoz (due in April); and beloved nieces and nephews. She loved her family and she loved hosting family gatherings.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Visitation will resume on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Bro. Chuck Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to The Dream Center or The .
