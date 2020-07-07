1/
Evelyn McConnell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn McConnell

Trenton - Funeral services for Evelyn Davis McConnell, 86, will take place at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Whitehall Baptist Church, Trenton, TN with Bodkin Funeral Home in charge. Burial will follow in Whitehall Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time at the church.

Mrs. McConnell passed away with peace and grace on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with family at her side

Evelyn was born in Trenton on January 26, 1934. She attended Whitehall, Moores Chapel, and Peabody High Schools. She was a devoted member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and Mimi.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy, in 2014, after 63 years of marriage; her parents, Irby and Mamie Sims Davis; sisters, Mattie Wilkerson, Reba Copely, Beatrice Greene, and Myrle Hood; and brothers, W.D. Davis and Irby Davis, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Beth Phelan and Barbara McConnell of Trenton; granddaughter, Chris Hopper and husband Tony of Trenton; great granddaughters, Bethany Brock and husband Zach of Martin and Alexis Cobb of Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitehall Baptist Church.

Bodkin Funeral Home

731-686-3111




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Whitehall Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Whitehall Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
(731) 686-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of a very special and beautiful person, inside and out! We will miss her very much! But she is at peace and in a much better place with our Lord now! God Bless her Family!
Eric and Linda Tilley
Friend
July 7, 2020
Thinking of you
Marie and Sarah
Sarah Case
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved