Evelyn McConnell



Trenton - Funeral services for Evelyn Davis McConnell, 86, will take place at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Whitehall Baptist Church, Trenton, TN with Bodkin Funeral Home in charge. Burial will follow in Whitehall Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time at the church.



Mrs. McConnell passed away with peace and grace on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with family at her side



Evelyn was born in Trenton on January 26, 1934. She attended Whitehall, Moores Chapel, and Peabody High Schools. She was a devoted member of Whitehall Baptist Church.



She will be remembered as a loving mother and Mimi.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy, in 2014, after 63 years of marriage; her parents, Irby and Mamie Sims Davis; sisters, Mattie Wilkerson, Reba Copely, Beatrice Greene, and Myrle Hood; and brothers, W.D. Davis and Irby Davis, Jr.



She is survived by two daughters, Beth Phelan and Barbara McConnell of Trenton; granddaughter, Chris Hopper and husband Tony of Trenton; great granddaughters, Bethany Brock and husband Zach of Martin and Alexis Cobb of Trenton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitehall Baptist Church.



