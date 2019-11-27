|
|
Farris Lanier
Jackson - Services for Mr. Farris Lanier age 70 will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 12:30 P.M., at the Jackson National Guard Armory. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery.
Mr. Lanier a founding member of "The Jacksonians" and Lanier & Company died on November 21, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Mrs. Laverne Lanier, two brothers Marlon F. Lanier and Fenoye Lanier, and a sister Mona Lisa Lanier all from Jackson, Tennessee; two aunts Ebbie Lanier of Jackson, Tennessee, and Magnolia Crayotn of St. Louis, Missouri. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019