Faye R. Foreman Hardin
Jackson - Faye R. Foreman Hardin, 77, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a brief illness.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Stacy McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111. A complete notice can be read at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 5, 2019