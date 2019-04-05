Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Faye R. Foreman Hardin Obituary
Faye R. Foreman Hardin

Jackson - Faye R. Foreman Hardin, 77, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a brief illness.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Stacy McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111. A complete notice can be read at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
