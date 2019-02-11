Flossie Lou Patrick Allbert



Jackson - Flossie Lou Patrick Allbert, age 88 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.



She was born on March 27, 1930 in Bemis, TN to the late Roy A. and Louise Byrd Patrick. She worked for thirty two years at South Central Bell from 1951 to 1983. She also worked at The Tannery at the Casey Jones Village. She was a member of North Jackson Church of Christ.



She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Allbert, Sr., grandson, J.R. Rogers; brothers, Charles Patrick, Willard Patrick, and Bobby Patrick; and her parents, Roy and Louise Patrick



She is survived by her daughters, Mary Holmes (Van), Kim Latham (Craig); son, Gene Allbert, Jr. (Tammy); grandchildren, Heather Rogers, Brock Latham, Tucker Latham, Dillon Allbert, Rachel Allbert, and Morgan Holmes; great grandchildren, Constance Strother, Reagan Lynch, Evie Allbert, Chariley Latham, one great granddaughter due in two weeks, Letty Logene Winfield; two brothers, Harold Patrick (Kaye) and Larry Patrick (Barbara); five sisters, Dorothy Cavander (Robert), Betty Jean Landers (Billy), Margie Robinson (Terry), Faye Yarbrough (Jerry), and Linda Hanley (Jim); and sisters-in-law, Jeaneice Patrick and Jackie Patrick.



The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



The family would like to thank her niece and caregiver, Toni Patrick Belew for her love and care during Flossie's illness.



George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary