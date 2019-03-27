Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Frances Bennett Obituary
Frances Bennett

Jackson - Frances J. Bennett, 75, died March 22, 2019 at her residence.

She was born, the daughter of Walton and Ada Jones Branstetter, on February 4, 1943 in Sedalia, MO. She was a self-employed artist and hairstylist.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Bennett, daughter Tina Hollis of Jackson, TN, son Rick Bennett of Southaven, MS, granddaughter Bethany Bennett and grandson Charles Bennett.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00PM at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Mid-South Chapter, 478 Craighead St, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37201.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN, 38305.731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
