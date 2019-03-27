|
Frances Bennett
Jackson - Frances J. Bennett, 75, died March 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born, the daughter of Walton and Ada Jones Branstetter, on February 4, 1943 in Sedalia, MO. She was a self-employed artist and hairstylist.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Bennett, daughter Tina Hollis of Jackson, TN, son Rick Bennett of Southaven, MS, granddaughter Bethany Bennett and grandson Charles Bennett.
SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00PM at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Mid-South Chapter, 478 Craighead St, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37201.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN, 38305.731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 27, 2019