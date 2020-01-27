Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Frances J. Gill


1915 - 2020
Frances J. Gill Obituary
Frances J. Gill

Jackson - Frances Jane Gill, age 104, passed from this earthly life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Maplewood Healthcare facility in Jackson.

Frances was born in Petersburg, TN on April 4, 1915, the daughter of the late W. B. and Dovie Lee Hammonds Richardson. She was married to Carl Gill who preceded her in death in 1993. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church of Jackson, TN. Frances was a loving and caring wife and mother who enjoyed cooking delicious meals and caring for her family's needs. She also loved to quilt and crochet creating, many wonderful pieces over the years.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Roland (Smokey Joe) of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Russ Roland and Tina Hall and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law, Richard Hall and one brother and two sisters.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Len Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial donation can be directed to Gideon's International, Jackson West Camp, PO Box 173 Jackson, TN 38302-01073.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
