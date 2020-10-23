1/1
Frances Mae Simmons
1940 - 2020
Frances Mae Simmons

Southaven, MS - Frances Mae Simmons, 80, of Southaven, MS passed away from this life on October 21, 2020 into the presence of The Lord Jesus after a short illness. The funeral service will be Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Family Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Ray Stonestreet officiating. Burial will follow in Eastover Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:30 at the funeral home.

*In accordance with guidelines issued by the City of Oxford, face coverings will be worn.*

Frances was born on February 29, 1940 in the Bear Creek community of South Madison County, TN. She was preceded in death by her father, Carmon D. Simmons, mother Vera Johnson Simmons, brother Sonny Simmons, and nephew Ronnie Dorris.

Frances graduated from South Side High School in 1957. After she attended West Tennessee Business College, she moved to Memphis, and enjoyed a long career in the trucking industry, retiring in 1998.

Frances married the love of her life, Billy D. Simmons of Oxford MS in 1967. Together they shared a blessed and successful life. Frances enjoyed gardening, lawn work, and canning fresh food. Time spent with her and Bill's families were what she treasured.

Frances had a deep faith in God, accepting Jesus and being baptized as a young lady. She loved The Lord and produced the Fruit of the Spirit according to Galatians 5-23,24: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

Frances is survived by her devoted husband Bill, sisters Mildred Dorris and Doris Geater, and brother Horace (Mickie) Simmons, all of Jackson, TN.

She also leaves three beloved nephews: Larry Dorris or Jackson, TN, Steve Dorris of Jackson, TN and Eric Geater of Florence, AL.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Simmons' memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
12:30 PM
OCT
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Waller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Waller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
419 Highway 6 West
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-7971
