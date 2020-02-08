|
Frank Langston
Trenton - Funeral services for Mr. Frank D. Langston, age 75, will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 PM until 8 PM.
Mr. Langston passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Trenton Health and Rehab. He was a retired Snap-On Tools corporate employee/franchisee and member of the Trenton First Assembly of God Church serving on the Board of Directors, Sunday school teacher and Royal Rangers director. Mr. Langston served in the US Army during the Vietnam era during which time he trained as a paratrooper and was a non-commissioned officer in charge of transportation for the 101st Airborne at Ft. Campbell, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Jerry Ann Langston; and a brother, Danny Langston.
Mr. Langston is survived by his wife, Betty Langston; two sons, Mark Daniel Langston of Dyer and Michael "Monk" Langston of Trenton; two step-sons, Mark (Jennifer) Hudson of Franklin and Steve (Donna) Hudson of Bon Aqua; seven sisters, Berma (Albert) Peevehouse, Bebe (Johnny) Horner, Jan (Bobby) Poyner all of Dyer, Jo Ann (Billy Joe) Rauchle of Milan, Linda (Johnny) Phillips of Yorkville, Julia Antrim of Ft. Collins, CO and Hilda (Allen) Mackin of GA; five brothers, Glynn (Jean) Langston, Jimmie (Beverly) Langston, Ricky (Paula) Langston, Andy (Sabrina) Langston all of Dyer and Keith (Kim) Langston of Rutherford; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Shelton Funeral Home
731-855-1621
www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020