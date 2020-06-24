Frank Richards

Frank RichardsMedina - William Franklin Richards, age 83, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt. He was born in Trenton, TN January 7, 1937, to Ennis and Idell Griggs Richards.Frank retired from the Milan Army Ammunition Plant after 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and later the Army National Guard, Company C, Milan, TN, retiring after 20 years of service. He later worked part time at the car auction in Medina.Mr. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his precious fur baby, Mandy Lou, whom he loved dearly.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pansy Goodrich Richards; sister, Nancy Rainbolt (Billy Joe) of Palmersville, TN; many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers to serve will be: Greg Keith, Ronald Blankenship, Jason Keith, Kenny Perry, William Rainbolt, Jimmy Irvin.The family would like to thank West TN Hospice and the Tennessee State Veterans Home staff for their loving care.Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery with Military Honors.