Services
Reed's Chapel
302 W Church St
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-3643
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Reed's Chapel
302 W Church St
Lexington, TN 38351
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Reed's Chapel
302 W Church St
Lexington, TN 38351
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Reed's Chapel
302 W Church St
Lexington, TN 38351
View Map
Lexington - Frank Stanfill, age 82, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Jackson. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church where he was in the choir and served on several committees. He was retired manager of Piggly Wiggly , part owner of Lexington Pawn Shop and retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Faye Stanfill of Lexington, 1 son, Frankie Stanfill (Ginger) of Lexington, 1 daughter, Sheila Doyle (Tracy) of Lexington, 1 brother, Bennie Stanfill of Lexington, 1 sister, Wilma Moffitt of Lexington, and 5 grandchildren, Jacob Doyle (Candice), Wesley Doyle, Dustin Doyle, Casey Stanfill, and Keith Stanfill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hicks and Drexel Stanfill, and 2 brothers, Bill Stanfill and Woody Stanfill. Funeral services will be on Sunday, June 23 at 2PM at Reed's Chapel in Lexington with burial to follow in Lexington Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10AM-9PM and Sunday from 11AM until service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 23, 2019
