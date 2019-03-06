|
Frankie Jean Manner
Milan - Frankie Jean Manner - Age 91 of Milan, TN, passed away at NHC Milan on Monday, February 18, 2019 after a short illness.
Frankie Manner, lovingly known as "Miss Frankie," was born on October 27, 1927 in Carroll County TN near Cedar Grove to Jamie and Edna Fry. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold L Manner, sisters, Evelyn Bledsoe and Joyce Gould and brother Jamie Fry. She is survived by sons, Tom (Jennifer) Manner of Knoxville TN and Kevin (Denise) Manner of Nashville TN and three grandchildren, Christopher Manner and Kelsey Manner of Nashville and Bryce Manner of Knoxville.
Frankie was a 1946 graduate of Milan High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. She was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan. Most of her working career was spent owning and operating her clothing store, Frankie's, in Milan for over twenty years. After retiring she spent many years volunteering for the Mustard Seed in Milan. She loved flowers and gardening and enjoyed being a member of the Elizabeth Stone Garden Club with many of her good friends.
Frankie was a very loving and giving person as testified by all the visitors she received during her brief stays at hospitals and NHC. She spent the last 22 months of her life at Wesley Fountain Assisted Living where she continued to spread her love and make many new friends. She was especially fond of the activity programs offered at Wesley Fountain. Frankie was a member of First United Methodist of Milan where she continued to attend Sunday school and church while at Wesley Fountain due to the loving generosity of special individuals that transported her back and forth.
The Manner family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the loving and compassionate care Frankie received from the staff, doctors and nurses at Wesley Fountain, NHC Milan, Milan General Hospital and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Frankie is continuing her love for others today through the donation of her body to the Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be given to the Mustard Seed, PO Box 634, Milan TN 38358 or First United Methodist Church of Milan, 2000 Jones Blvd, Milan TN 38358.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Milan.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 6, 2019