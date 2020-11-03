1/1
Fred Foster "Sonny" Hawkins
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred "Sonny" Foster Hawkins

Jackson - Fred "Sonny" Foster Hawkins passed away on November 2, 2020 in Jackson, TN at the age of 80. Sonny was born on August 24, 1940 in Elizabethtown, KY to Fred and Bernice Hawkins. He received his bachelor's degree from Union University, where he was a record-breaking basketball player, and his master's degree from Memphis State. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Sonny was a probation officer with the Department of Correction for the State of TN and worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for over 30 years as a sales executive and regional manager. He served in the Army Reserve for 6 years. He and his wife are members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Jackson, TN.

Sonny loved to spend time at the river, playing sports, cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats, traveling, and supporting his granddaughters in all their endeavors. He was known for his giving spirit and he would always say the best job he ever had was being a "Grandad".

Sonny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kitty Council Hawkins; his brother, Jack Hawkins of Montgomery, TX; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Tony White of Jackson, TN; and his two granddaughters, Chloe and Carly White.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with the funeral service following at 3:00 at Arrington Funeral Directors, with Dr. Barry Scott of Aldersgate UMC officiating. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following the service. The family is requesting that social distancing be observed and that mask be worn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 1050 North Parkway Jackson, TN 38305.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arrington Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved