Freddie W. Pruitt
Jackson - Freddie Wayne Pruitt age 82 passed away at JMCGH with family by his side on July 17, 2019. Mr. Pruitt was born in Madison County on September 3, 1936 to the late John G Pruitt and Sadie Elizabeth Babb. He was married to the late Betty Jean Craig Pruitt for 62 years. He was a graduate of J.B. Young High School and attended West TN Business College. Early in his career he was a Grocery Store Clerk for Web Allison Grocery on S. Highland Ave. and later sold insurance. He went on to work in the Madison County Clerk's Office for 10 years as a clerk and then was later elected as the Madison County Clerk and served an additional 39 years. He was an active member of Lesters Chapel Methodist Church and served as church treasurer and lay leader until his passing. He was one of the early leaders in the Madison County Fire Department and held the rank of Captain at Station One until his health no longer allowed him to be active. He was an avid Outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He especially enjoyed early morning hunts in the duck blind. He had a love for the Great Smoky Mountains and took yearly trips with his family to enjoy Gods creations.
The Family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday July 19, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The Funeral will be conducted on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Dr. Joseph Thornton will be officiating the service and burial to follow at Lesters Chapel Methodist Cemetery on Harts Bridge Road.
Mr. Pruitt is survived by 2 sons David W. Pruitt wife MaryAnn and Thomas Pruitt wife Angie both of Jackson. Granddaughter Heather Moore and grandsons Andrew Pruitt and Adam Pruitt of Jackson. Great grandchildren Avery Moore and Eli Pruitt.
Active Pallbearers: Andrew Pruitt, Adam Pruitt, Jason Moore, Jackie Roach, Ralph Holmes, Randy Wilbanks
Honorary Pallbearers: Glenn Cooper, Parker Henson, Kenneth Short, Tommy Jordan
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 19, 2019