Frieda Jones Navel
Jackson - Frieda Jones Navel, 70, of Jackson passed away on December 20, 2019 surrounded by dear friends and family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons, with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Frieda was born in Humboldt, TN on July 6, 1949 to the late Ralph and Loretta Moore Jones. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1967 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1971. During her time at MTSU, Frieda performed as a majorette with the "Band of Blues." She went on to receive a Master of Education from MTSU. She returned to Jackson to teach middle and high school at Old Hickory Academy and kindergarten at St. Mary's Catholic School. She was an active member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church for most of her life.
Frieda was a caring and devoted educator and took great pride in her work. She affected the lives of so many young people throughout her career. While she enjoyed teaching middle and high school, her passion was early childhood development. She was kind and patient with every child.
Her devotion to her friends and family was unparalleled. She loved to experience life and the people around her to the fullest extent. She could light up a room with laughter and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She has been taken from us too soon.
Frieda is survived by her son, Jeffrey, daughter-in-law, Meagan, and her beloved granddaughter, Vera.
The family will receive friends on Friday December 23, from 12:00 PM to the time of the Service at 2:00 PM in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019