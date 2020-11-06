Gail MullinsGilbertsville, KY - Mrs. Gail Mullins, age 59, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died on, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.Mrs. Mullins was born on October 15, 1961, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania to the late Elwood Sturidvant and Emma Poeppel Sturidvant. She retired from the City of Murray after 22 years of service as an administrative assistant to the Mayors office. She was a graduate of Union University and was a member of the Kentucky Lake Mission Church.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Elizabeth Smallwood Sturidvant; and two sisters, Emma Jane Tillman and Ann Self.Survivors include her husband, Gary Mullins of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; they married on, June 18, 1983 in Jackson, Tennessee; one son Cory Mullins and wife Amy of Hanson, Kentucky; and one grandson, Henry Mullins of Hanson, Kentucky.A celebration of Gail's life will be announced at a later date.Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mercy Health Lourde's Hospice, PO Box 7700 Paducah, Kentucky 42003.Online condolences can be made at the