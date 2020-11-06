1/1
Gail Mullins
Gilbertsville, KY - Mrs. Gail Mullins, age 59, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died on, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Mrs. Mullins was born on October 15, 1961, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania to the late Elwood Sturidvant and Emma Poeppel Sturidvant. She retired from the City of Murray after 22 years of service as an administrative assistant to the Mayors office. She was a graduate of Union University and was a member of the Kentucky Lake Mission Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Elizabeth Smallwood Sturidvant; and two sisters, Emma Jane Tillman and Ann Self.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Mullins of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; they married on, June 18, 1983 in Jackson, Tennessee; one son Cory Mullins and wife Amy of Hanson, Kentucky; and one grandson, Henry Mullins of Hanson, Kentucky.

A celebration of Gail's life will be announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mercy Health Lourde's Hospice, PO Box 7700 Paducah, Kentucky 42003.

Online condolences can be made at the

www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. H. Churchill Funeral Home
201 South Third Street
Murray, KY 42071
(270) 753-2411
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
November 7, 2020
Gary and family, we are sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
Ronnie & Terese Shemwell
Friend
November 6, 2020
May God bless and watch over your family during this difficult time. We are so very sorry for your loss
Karen Alkemeyer
Neighbor
November 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Amy Duncan
Student
November 6, 2020
Gary, Cory, and the rest of your family, I am so very sorry to hear of Gail's passing. She sure was a wonderful lady and will be missed terribly by all who knew her. Prayers for comfort for all of you!
Angela (Elkins) Shelby
Friend
November 6, 2020
Gary and Cory, I was sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for peace at this difficult time.
Donna (Harris) Pursifull
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
Gary and Cory, I am so sorry to learn of Gail's passing. She was a special person and I enjoyed working with her and you, Gary with the Murray High band. We always thought of you two as family and had many good times together. May God guide you through the hard times ahead.
Mary Lou Lyles
Friend
November 6, 2020
Gail was such sweet person. She always said if we needed anything (at the lake) to let her know, and that was so appreciated. We also thought it was fun when she fed the deer, and we will really miss seeing her. Peace to all of your family.
Heather,Jason, Ben, Evan Coltharp
Friend
November 5, 2020
I can't find the words to convey how sorry I am, Gary and Cory. Know your loss is deep and so is your hurt. I will be praying for you, Amy and Henry just as Gail and I often prayed for each other and our families. Hold tight to each other. I send my love and sympathy
Barbara Goetz
Friend
November 5, 2020
So sorry about my long time friend.. met in 2nd grade, Jackson, TN & always stayed in touch! Gail was a sweet, kind hearted, thoughtful person, always thinking of others! Loved her dearly! Just a few weeks ago.Will miss you so
much Gail, Prayers for Gary & Corey! So glad you are in a happy place niw!❤❤
Pam Scarbrough
Friend
November 5, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Gail's death. I worked with her at the City of Murray for a few years. She was always so kind to me & we shared many laughs. Prayers for the family.
Keisha Lassiter
Friend
November 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear that Gail died. Gary you and your family will be in or prayers♥♥
Diedra Robinette
Friend
