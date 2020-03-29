Services
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Gary Lee
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Quincy Cemetery
1948 - 2020
Gary Lee Obituary
Gary Lee

Alamo - Graveside and Military Honor services for Mr. Gary Allen Lee, 71, will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Quincy Cemetery with Jay Hutchens officiating.

Mr. Lee was born on August 13, 1948 to his parents Albert Allen Lee and Orlene George Lee. Mr. Lee served our country as a combat soldier during the Vietnam War.

He passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. His father, Albert Lee, precedes him in death.

Surviving relatives include his mother, Orlene Lee; sons, Nolan Lee, Andy Lee; uncles, Ray George, Timmy George (Robbie); and three grandchildren, Shalyn Lee, Zander Lee, and Lyndon Lee.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
