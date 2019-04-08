Gearline Fullerton



Jackson - Gearline Rollins Fullerton, 86, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on April 5, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Carroll County on October 18, 1932 to parents Ray Jewell and Dottie Bell Rollins. She attended Northside High School and on October 30, 1949, married her soulmate, the late Claude Lee Fullerton. They enjoyed a full, happy life together with many friends and family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and crafts and taking care of everyone. She worked at home the majority of her life but worked a short while at Highland Park Elementary School and Tigrett Jr. High School here in Jackson.



Gearline was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Beech Bluff, TN. She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children, David Fullerton (Dorothy Wright), Sandra Fullerton Britt and husband Elmer, Wanda Fullerton Kidd, and Beth Fullerton Logan and wife Katie. Nieces Kathy Naylor Hunter and Nancy Fullerton Cummings and nephews Randy Fullerton and Jerry Fullerton, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Fullerton Britt. She has 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Naylor and Sarah Beasley. Brother-in-laws Jack Naylor, Howard Beasley, Fulton Britt and Martin Fullerton and sister-in-law Allie Hamilton Fullerton. Son-in-law Wendell Hill and daughters-in-law Rita Whitaker Fullerton and Pam Miller.



Memorial Contributions can be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste 300, Rockville, MD.



Pallbearers to serve will be John Fullerton, James Fullerton, Jeremiah Fullerton, Aaron Harkins, Brandon Fullerton and Rex Overman.



SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Pastor Genie Rollins officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 8, 2019