Gene Bailey
Jackson - Mrs. Gene Bailey 89, of Jackson passed away on May 8, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Poplar Heights Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Other than her parents Joseph, and Katherine Walls Kennedy, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Bailey.
She was a homemaker, and a longtime member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by: 2 daughters, Susan Etheridge (John) of Jackson, Deneshia Kinder of Columbus, GA: Son, Lynn Bailey of Jackson: sister, Linda Youngblood of West Memphis, AR, 8 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11:00 am until the funeral hour at the Church.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 12, 2019