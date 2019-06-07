Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Geneva Rauchle died June 5, 2019 at Northbrooke Healthcare and Rehab Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy, just two months ago. She is survived be her two daughters Gay Fowler and Christy Little.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be Sunday June, 9, 2019 at 3:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:30 until service time at 3:00

Arrington Funeral Directors, 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 7, 2019
