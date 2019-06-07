|
Geneva Burns Rauchle
Jackson - Geneva Rauchle died June 5, 2019 at Northbrooke Healthcare and Rehab Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy, just two months ago. She is survived be her two daughters Gay Fowler and Christy Little.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be Sunday June, 9, 2019 at 3:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:30 until service time at 3:00
Arrington Funeral Directors, 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 7, 2019